The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 8,297 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,297 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $87,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.94.

NYSE:CLX opened at $178.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.66. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $176.73 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

