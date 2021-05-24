The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.54. 354,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,268,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.68 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.37.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,234,703 shares of company stock worth $300,997,293. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

