The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Sells $90,816.39 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $90,816.39. Following the transaction, the president now owns 445,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 4,932 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $78,418.80.

On Monday, April 26th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $38,770.20.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 871 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $20,146.23.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $532,906.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.93. 2,509,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 2,898.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,464,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,358 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter worth about $39,899,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,359,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,217,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in The RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,011,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on REAL. Zacks Investment Research cut The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

