The Sandbox Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $95.57 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 24th. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000751 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $200.65 million and approximately $95.57 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 701,888,415 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

