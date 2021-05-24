The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro has increased its dividend by 16.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $8.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $215.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.21. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.86.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,091.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,798 shares of company stock worth $12,574,571. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

