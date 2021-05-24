The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 10,403 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,149,704,000 after acquiring an additional 621,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,736 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,718 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,112,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,138,821,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after buying an additional 15,342,126 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.74. The stock had a trading volume of 318,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,693. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

