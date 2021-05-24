The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Position Lowered by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 48.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TD opened at $73.03 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.51.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.6314 dividend. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Desjardins lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

