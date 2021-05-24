The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,161 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $172.40 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $313.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.96, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

