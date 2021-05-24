The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.6% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

DIS opened at $172.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.24 billion, a PE ratio of -68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

