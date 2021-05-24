Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $57,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $466.02. 15,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $324.35 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

