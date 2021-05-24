THETA (THETA) One Day Volume Tops $443.79 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. One THETA coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.03 or 0.00017917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, THETA has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and $443.79 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00067465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.19 or 0.00991678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,107.58 or 0.10466333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00087022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.