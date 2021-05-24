Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,778 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 1.24% of Stewart Information Services worth $17,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $60.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $62.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average of $51.15.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $688.59 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

