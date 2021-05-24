Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $13.63 Million Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 387,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,037 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $13,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust increased its position in World Fuel Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in World Fuel Services by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in World Fuel Services by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in World Fuel Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in World Fuel Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $110,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,265.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Paul Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,315.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,490. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

INT opened at $32.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.46.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. On average, research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.