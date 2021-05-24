Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $23.38 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $23,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,044,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $881,384,000 after purchasing an additional 315,300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 59,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 91,166 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 261,582 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $221.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.