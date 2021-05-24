Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 266,146 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 2.22% of International Seaways worth $12,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,188,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after buying an additional 448,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after buying an additional 250,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,274,000 after buying an additional 78,623 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,337,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after buying an additional 49,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

INSW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $21.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.30. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

