Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stock Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 251,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,171 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsons by 1,096.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,689,000 after acquiring an additional 582,137 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of Parsons by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 75,658,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,640,000 after acquiring an additional 515,208 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,267,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parsons by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,601,000 after acquiring an additional 209,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Parsons by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,637,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,617,000 after acquiring an additional 157,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $40.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $874.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

