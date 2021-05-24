Thrive Token Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 336.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Thrive Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $158,772.36 and $1,177.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00067158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.59 or 0.00966594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,867.35 or 0.10059812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Thrive Token Coin Profile

Thrive Token is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

