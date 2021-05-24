Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. Their Shared Resource Headquarters is located in the heart of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND. Titan Machinery is a dealer for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland, and New Holland Construction. Titan Machinery also represents shortline equipment to meet specialized customer demand and niche product needs. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TITN. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Sunday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded Titan Machinery from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $561.20 million, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.76.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $629,852.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,882.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth about $537,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Titan Machinery by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth about $2,364,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 123,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

