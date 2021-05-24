Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Has $18.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 7.6% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.52. The company had a trading volume of 26,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,042. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.11 and a 12-month high of $278.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.