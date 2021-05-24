Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 77,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $68.84. 63,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,683. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.72. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $48.40 and a 12-month high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

