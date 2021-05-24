Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Downgraded by SEB Equity Research

SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. SEB Equities lowered shares of Topdanmark A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Topdanmark A/S stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. Topdanmark A/S has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, motor, workers compensation, fire and property, liability, and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

