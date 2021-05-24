Torex Gold Resources’ (TORXF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TORXF. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

OTCMKTS:TORXF opened at $15.00 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

