Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target Increased to C$0.35 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$0.35 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$0.30 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.25.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Trevali Mining stock opened at C$0.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$252.22 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.