Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DV. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.10.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

NYSE DV opened at $32.20 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.