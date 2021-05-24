Trust Co. of Virginia VA Decreases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.53. The stock had a trading volume of 260,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,919,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.78 billion, a PE ratio of -24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average is $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.