Trust Co. of Virginia VA Grows Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.16. 11,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.01.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

