Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 310 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $278.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,746. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $166.00 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.41.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.71.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

