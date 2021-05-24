Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Shares Down 2.7%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF)’s stock price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 2,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 11,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55.

Tullow Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TUWLF)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

