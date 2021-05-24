Tweedy Browne Co LLC Has $31.35 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $31,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $223,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 75.7% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 132,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 39,233 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 51,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 13,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded up $1.44 on Monday, reaching $89.78. The company had a trading volume of 418,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,205,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $88.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.26 and its 200 day moving average is $73.52.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

