Tweedy Browne Co LLC Has $65.42 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 1.9% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned 0.08% of U.S. Bancorp worth $65,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 324,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 46,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

NYSE USB traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $60.50. The company had a trading volume of 134,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,506,122. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.63 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

