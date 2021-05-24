Tweedy Browne Co LLC Sells 432,579 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 978,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 432,579 shares during the period. Baidu makes up 6.2% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $212,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,749,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,757,001,000 after buying an additional 206,346 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Baidu by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,741 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Baidu by 22,678.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Baidu by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,029 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Baidu by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.93. 143,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,682,883. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.92. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.01.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.17.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.