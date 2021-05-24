Tweedy Browne Co LLC Sells 847 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

PSX traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.97. 29,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

