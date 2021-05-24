Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.01. Twin Disc posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $13.76 on Monday. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a market cap of $187.78 million, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the first quarter worth $3,350,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 22.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 840,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 152,866 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 78,524 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 71.1% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 35,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Twin Disc in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. 48.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

