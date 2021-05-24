Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at $170,955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 101.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $330,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,278 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 435.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,549,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $162,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,664 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,647 shares of company stock worth $5,513,529. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR stock opened at $54.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.