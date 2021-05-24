Typerium Price Tops $0.0004 (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Typerium has a total market cap of $632,156.61 and $1,663.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typerium coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Typerium has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00066476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00017269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $373.26 or 0.00970289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,900.71 or 0.10140014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00086523 BTC.

Typerium Coin Profile

Typerium is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io . Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Buying and Selling Typerium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

