Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $44 billion-$46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.88 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE:TSN opened at $80.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $81.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.03 and its 200 day moving average is $69.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.