Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $44 billion-$46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.88 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.75.

NYSE:TSN opened at $80.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $81.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.03 and its 200 day moving average is $69.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Earnings History and Estimates for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit