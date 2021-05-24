Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Position Lessened by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UI. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Shares of Ubiquiti stock traded up $4.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $291.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,377. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $401.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.56.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 27.07%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ubiquiti has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.