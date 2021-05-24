UBS Group Begins Coverage on Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $92.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.38.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $628,506.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $69,240.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,295.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,014. 10.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at $1,958,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $2,548,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $4,671,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

