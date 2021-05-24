UBS Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BTGOF. Morgan Stanley raised BT Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded BT Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BT Group currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get BT Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $2.48 on Friday. BT Group has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.