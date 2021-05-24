UDG Healthcare’s (UDG) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,023 ($13.37) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UDG Healthcare from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of UDG Healthcare to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 1,023 ($13.37) in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 990.20 ($12.94).

UDG stock traded up GBX 21 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,067 ($13.94). 1,627,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 872.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 803.64. UDG Healthcare has a 12-month low of GBX 677.41 ($8.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,078 ($14.08).

In other news, insider Shane Cooke bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.96) per share, with a total value of £95,250 ($124,444.73). Also, insider Myles Lee bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 772 ($10.09) per share, with a total value of £38,600 ($50,431.15).

About UDG Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

