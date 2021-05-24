UiPath Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PATH) Quiet Period Set To End on May 31st

UiPath’s (NASDAQ:PATH) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, May 31st. UiPath had issued 23,890,777 shares in its IPO on April 21st. The total size of the offering was $1,337,883,512 based on an initial share price of $56.00. During UiPath’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $78.75 on Monday. UiPath has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $83.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.16.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $85,549,688.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

