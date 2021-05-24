UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PATH. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $78.75 on Monday. UiPath has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496 in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

