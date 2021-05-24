UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.
PATH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.
Shares of UiPath stock opened at $78.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.16. UiPath has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $83.99.
About UiPath
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.
