Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $357.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $357.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ULTA. Argus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $325.35.

Shares of ULTA opened at $316.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.09. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $186.01 and a 52-week high of $351.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 101.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

