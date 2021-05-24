Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $357.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $357.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ULTA. Argus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $325.35.
Shares of ULTA opened at $316.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.09. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $186.01 and a 52-week high of $351.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 101.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.71.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
