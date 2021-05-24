Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Reaches $11.81 on Top Exchanges

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.81 or 0.00030331 BTC on popular exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $47.00 million and approximately $94.24 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00050461 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.16 or 0.00270036 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00034371 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008322 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,979,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

