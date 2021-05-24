Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD) Director Norman Tremblay Purchases 100,000 Shares

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD) Director Norman Tremblay bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,209,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,210,851.33.

Norman Tremblay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Norman Tremblay bought 100,000 shares of Unigold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00.

CVE UGD traded up C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 575,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,974. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65. Unigold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.18 and a 12-month high of C$0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.33.

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Unigold in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Unigold

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Neita property covering an area of 22,616 hectares in the Dominican Republic.

