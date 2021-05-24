UniLend (UFT) Price Hits $0.70 on Exchanges

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 25.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001826 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 47.1% against the US dollar. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $16.06 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00064223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 82.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $349.19 or 0.00906572 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 79.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,624.08 or 0.09408961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00083212 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,834,300 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

