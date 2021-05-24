Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniper has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.96 ($34.07).

UN01 opened at €29.16 ($34.31) on Friday. Uniper has a twelve month low of €24.70 ($29.06) and a twelve month high of €32.18 ($37.86). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

