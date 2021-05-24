Uniswap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.52 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 46% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for $24.42 or 0.00063390 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $13.81 billion and $1.52 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 63.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000850 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000094 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 70.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 565,658,182 coins. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.