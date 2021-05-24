United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UUGRY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. HSBC cut shares of United Utilities Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Utilities Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

UUGRY stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.49.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

